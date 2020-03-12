Health minister tells long-term care homes to begin 'active screening' for COVID-19

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott is telling long-term care homes across the province to begin "active screening" of staff, students, visitors, volunteers and residents for COVID-19.

The measure, part of new protocols announced on Wednesday, are aimed at protecting the province's most vulnerable people, Elliott said.

"These individuals will now be proactively checked for symptoms and asked about recent travel history and contacts," Elliott said in a news release on Wednesday.

The screening should apply to both new and returning residents of long-term care homes, she added.

Elliott said long-term care homes in Ontario already have respiratory infection outbreak protocols in place for flu season.

Now, when the homes submit samples for standard respiratory testing, the samples will be automatically tested for COVID-19, she said.

She said the move is intended to identify potentially unknown cases.

"The health and well-being of Ontarians, including long-term care residents, their families, and staff, is our number one priority," Elliott said.

"Ontario recently announced that the province is implementing an enhanced response structure to COVID-19 that brings together a wide range of partners to strengthen and implement provincial and regional plans."

This sign is on display in the reception area of a long-term care home in downtown Toronto. (CBC)

The new protocols follow a death of man due to COVID-19 in a B.C. long-term care home earlier this week.

The man, in his 80s, was a resident of Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver. He had underlying health problems, according to B.C. health officials. The death is believed to be Canada's first COVID-19 fatality.

As for COVID-19 in Ontario, the Doug Ford government reported five more cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 42.

The government also announced a $100-million contingency fund to deal with the global pandemic in the province,

where it is expected to continue spreading

Elliott reminded residents, staff and family members to take everyday precautions to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus.

These include: