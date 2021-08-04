Ontario opening temporary drive test centres to clear backlog caused by COVID-19
Centres to open Guelph and Oshawa next week, followed by Toronto and Hamilton in Sepetmber
Ontario is opening temporary road test centres to help address a testing backlog that built up due to pandemic lockdowns.
The province says the centres will open in areas where demand is highest to help more new drivers get their G2 and G licences.
Centres will open in Guelph and Oshawa on Monday, while others will open in Toronto, Hamilton/Niagara, Mississauga/Brampton, and York/Durham in September.
Masks, hand sanitizer and screening questions will be mandatory, vehicle windows must be open to allow airflow and drivers could be required to provide their phone number if contact tracing is needed.
The province says all staff will wear personal protective equipment and examiners will have face shields, sanitizers and seat covers.
If a road test was cancelled due to COVID, drivers are expected to receive a credit on the system to rebook.
