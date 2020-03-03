Ontario confirms 2 more coronavirus cases

Ontario confirmed Tuesday it has two more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 20.

There are now 17 positive patients and 3 resolved cases, according to the provincial Ministry of Health.

More than 1,100 people have been tested for the virus in Ontario so far, with 1,061 samples coming back negative.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said public health officials have been working "non-stop" to ensure they are ready for an increase in cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. He urged residents not to panic, saying they should know the city is preparing.



"Through public education, awareness and preparation we are keeping the safety and health of our residents a top priority," Tory said via Twitter Tuesday.

This morning I met with <a href="https://twitter.com/epdevilla?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@epdevilla</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/TOPublicHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOPublicHealth</a> and a number of our City divisions to continue ongoing discussions about COVID-19. Through public education, awareness and preparation we are keeping the safety and health of our residents a top priority. <a href="https://t.co/sAzg1LCjdx">pic.twitter.com/sAzg1LCjdx</a> —@JohnTory



Meanwhile, Toronto's largest organizations, agencies and businesses stepped up their response as more COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the GTA in recent days. Meanwhile, Toronto's largest organizations, agencies and businesses stepped up their response as more COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the GTA in recent days.

Three new cases were confirmed in Ontario on Monday. All of them are people who had recently travelled to Iran or Egypt, or family members of those who had visited the countries.

As a result, travellers arriving in Canada from Iran will now be asked to self-isolate for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the new measure is being imposed because new cases confirmed in Canada have been traced to travel in Iran, a pattern she called "very concerning."

The overall Canadian total is now 29 cases, said health officials.

Eight others in B.C. and one person Quebec have tested positive for the virus.