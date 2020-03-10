Ontario confirms 1 new COVID-19 case in Toronto
Ontario health officials announced Tuesday one new COVID-19 case in Toronto, bringing the provincial total to 36.
The new patient is a man in his 40s who had travelled to Switzerland.
The province says he presented to St. Joseph's Health Centre and is now in self-isolation, with Toronto Public Health monitoring his condition.
Officials have not said when the man returned to Canada or when he began experiencing symptoms.
Here are the latest figures:
- There are 112 people under investigation
- There have been 2,599 negative tests
- Five people have now recovered from the illness