Ontario confirms 1 new COVID-19 case in Toronto
Ontario health officials announced Tuesday one new COVID-19 case in Toronto, bringing the provincial total to 36.

There are 112 people still under investigation across the province

There are 112 people still under investigation across Ontario. (NORC Center for Public Affairs Research/NIAID-RML/Associated Press)

The new patient is a man in his 40s who had travelled to Switzerland.

The province says he presented to St. Joseph's Health Centre and is now in self-isolation, with Toronto Public Health monitoring his condition.

Officials have not said when the man returned to Canada or when he began experiencing symptoms. 

Here are the latest figures:

  • There are 112 people under investigation
  • There have been 2,599 negative tests
  • Five people have now recovered from the illness
