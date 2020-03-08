Ontario confirms new case of COVID-19, bringing total to 29

Ontario's health ministry has confirmed another case of COVID-19 in Toronto, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 29.

A woman in her 40s tested positive after she returned from Colorado on March 2, the ministry said in a news release on Sunday.

The woman went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's emergency department, was tested there and was sent home that day. She remains in self-isolation, the ministry said.

Of the 29 confirmed cases in Ontario, four have been resolved, the ministry added.

"At this time, the virus is not circulating locally," the ministry said in the release.

"However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread."

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide an update on Monday at 3 p.m.

There is now a total of 59 confirmed cases across Canada. There are five presumptive cases in addition to that total.

Ontario has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 of all provinces and territories in Canada.

B.C. has 27 confirmed cases. Quebec has two confirmed and two presumptive cases, while Alberta has one confirmed and three presumptive cases.

Ontario's health ministry said it is continuing to monitor the situation and it encourages residents to stay informed through credible sources.