Ontario NDP to pledge even higher ODSP rates at Brampton rally

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will announce an increase to the amount her party plans to raise Ontario Disability Support Program rates if elected, CBC News has learned.

Horwath is set to announce the policy change at a rally in Brampton on Saturday with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

The party has faced criticism from its supporters that the party's promise to increase ODSP rates wasn't enough.

In a Twitter thread on Saturday, NDP candidate Kristyn Wong-Tam hinted at the Brampton announcement. Wong-Tam is running in the riding of Toronto Centre.

BREAKING: the NDP confirms Andrea Horwath will announce an increase to their policy on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ODSP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ODSP</a> rates this afternoon during a rally with federal leader Jagmeet Singh<br><br>Today one of their candidates hinted a change was coming <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/2J6AKEx6sc">pic.twitter.com/2J6AKEx6sc</a> —@CBCLorenda

ODSP provides income and employment supports to people with disabilities.

Rates have been frozen since 2018, with a single person on ODSP able to receive up to $1,169 a month for basic needs and shelter. Advocates say that is far too low, and the level of support would remain well below what's needed even with increases promised by all three major parties.

The NDP has promised to increase rates by roughly 20 per cent and to legislate increases tied to inflation.

The Liberals have promised to boost rates by 10 per cent this year, another 10 per cent next year, and two per cent per year after that.

The Greens have said they would double ODSP rates.

The Progressive Conservatives, meanwhile, have promised to increase rates by five per cent, a pledge that was not in their recent budget that is serving as their platform.

PC Leader Doug Ford said in a statement that his party would spend $425 million on a five per cent increase, and introduce legislation to increase ODSP rates annually.