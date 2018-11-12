NDP says families waiting for 2,000 new long-term care beds in eastern GTA

Ontario's NDP is calling on the province to add 2,000 long-term beds to Scarborough, Whitby and Oshawa, saying families there are struggling to find care for their loved ones.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the Central East Local Health Integration Network, which covers Scarborough, Whitby and Oshawa, has some of the longest wait lists in Ontario. The province's local health integration networks plan, fund and coordinate the services of local health services providers.

Horwath is expected to table a motion at the Ontario legislature on Monday to make the request for the beds, which she said is the first step in tackling wait lines across the province.

The motion is to be debated and voted upon on Monday afternoon at the Ontario legislature.

Thank you Steve & Annette for inviting us into your home to talk about your family's struggle to care for your father. We do not have enough long term care beds. Today our <a href="https://twitter.com/OntarioNDP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OntarioNDP</a> Motion will ask the Gov't to make <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LTC</a> beds in our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/community?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#community</a> a priority in this next budget. <a href="https://t.co/89OyP2f1JV">pic.twitter.com/89OyP2f1JV</a> —@jennkfrench

Along with Oshawa MPP Jennifer French, Horwath visited the home of an Oshawa family, the Mills, on Monday to announce the motion.

Horwath said Steve and Annette Mills are the main caregivers of Steve's father, Walter Mills, 91, who has severe dementia. Walter Mills has been on a wait list for long-term care for three years, she said.

"Walter, and thousands of seniors like him, are waiting for the safe, dignified care they need and deserve," Horwath said in a news release on Monday.

Wait times hard on caregivers, NDP says

Wait times take their toll, she added, because family members caring for loved ones with dementia often don't sleep through the night because their loved ones wander.

"They don't have a moment of peace during the day because their loved ones have such intense needs. And they struggle to see light at the end of the tunnel because there are still hundreds or even thousands of people in front of them on the waiting lists."

Horwath said the government needs to make long-term care beds a priority.

"We have to do better. When our parents and grandparents need safe, quality long-term care, they deserve a space in a home that can care for them, not a spot on a mile-long wait list."

She said the Doug Ford government has promised only a fraction of the beds required to meet growing needs and has warned of cuts across the board.

Horwath has been calling for a public inquiry into the state of long-term care in Ontario, saying thousands of additional long-term care beds are needed to get seniors the care they need.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the Doug Ford government has announced the creation of more than 6,000 beds and that it will provide 15,000 beds within five years. (David Donnelly/CBC)

When asked about the issue in Question Period on Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province has announced the creation of more than 6,000 beds and that it will provide 15,000 beds within five years.

But she said the government has to be careful with its resources. "They don't all have to be bricks-and-mortar beds," she said.

When pressed further, Elliott said the government is committed to providing long-term care.

"It will not take five years for those 6,000 beds to come online. But we have promised 15,000, and we will deliver 15,000," she said.

"The fact is, because there are over 30,000 people waiting for long-term-care beds, we have to be innovative. We have to think outside the box. We have to make sure that we can find those beds for those people, because they deserve it. They deserve it, and the people of Ontario expect us to provide that, and we will."