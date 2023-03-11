Ontario MPP resigns from PC caucus, denies alleged link to foreign election interference

An Ontario MPP has resigned from the Progressive Conservative caucus and will sit as an Independent, effective immediately, amid allegations he is linked to election interference by China.

Vincent Ke denied the allegations, reported Friday by Global News, as "false and defamatory."

Quoting unnamed intelligence sources, Global News alleged Ke "served as a financial intermediary" in interference schemes by the Chinese Communist Party that were described in two Privy Council Office intelligence reports, which the media outlet had reviewed.

CBC News has not independently confirmed the allegations.

"While the Global News allegations about me are false and defamatory, I do not want to be a distraction to the government and take away from the good work Premier Ford is doing for the province of Ontario," Ke said via Twitter.

"Therefore, I will be stepping away from the PC caucus in order to dedicate my time to clearing my name and representing my constituents."

Ke represents the Toronto riding of Don Valley North and was first elected in 2018.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he agreed with Ke's decision and had accepted his resignation.

"While the allegations against Mr. Ke are not proven, they are serious and deserve his full and undivided attention as he works to clear his name," Ford said in a statement.

"As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, Mr. Ke offered to step away from the Ontario PC caucus to sit as an independent."