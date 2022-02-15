More criticism for Ontario government as controversial long-term care bill takes effect

A controversial new law, which could see patients waiting for a long-term care spot in Ontario being moved to a facility up to 150 kilometres away from home, came into effect Sunday.

Under the new law a hospital stay in the province will cost some patients $400, and critics say it also removes the right of patients to choose where they live.

Health-care advocates like Jane Meadus say the province's More Beds Better Care Act ignores the rights of hospital patients, many of whom are elderly.

"They have rights and they have a right to get proper care in our health-care system," Meadus told CBC Toronto.

"This is really just throwing everything out and saying 'We don't care, you're just a cog in a wheel that we've decided doesn't belong here,' and you're gone."

Jane Meadus say the province's More Beds Better Care Act ignores the rights of hospital patients, many of whom are elderly. (CBC)

Meadus, a staff lawyer and institutional advocate at Advocacy Centre for the Elderly in Toronto, says people are being forced to go to places that they don't want.

She says some long term care homes could be out of the way for patients and their families.

"A 70-kilometer radius, if you're here in southern Ontario, that could be a whole town, two towns, three towns over," she said.

"If you have an elderly spouse, if you have family members, they may not be able to visit you and do the essential caregiving and provide the support that you need.

"It can also be to homes that have a very poor track record. It could be homes where the army was in during COVID that have not really bounced back well and they're still having issues … people are being forced into them," she added.

'That's structural coercion,' doctor says

Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network, says the new law is "a major change" and does not foster a good relationship between hospitals and patients.

"It basically says that if you don't accept the plan that a hospital has for you, either to go to a long-term care home or even go back to your own home, they are mandated now by the Ontario government to punish you and to charge you $400 a day. That's structural coercion," he said.

Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network, says the new law is 'a major change.' (CBC)

Sinha says all patients are being impacted, not just the elderly.

"If you don't like the care plan that's being proposed, you're going to be punished," he said.

"When you're being told already that if you don't like the plan that might be proposed to you, the hospital will be mandated to charge you $400 a day, that's not the greatest way to start off a conversation usually," he added.

Sinha is concerned the new law is "going to create more friction and more animosity and actually poison the relationships between hospital care providers, patients and families to actually find the best path forward."

'The NDP will never support this,' MPP says

In August, Ontario's Progressive Conservative government used its majority to pass the controversial legislation — Bill 7.

The government has faced criticism over the vague wording of the legislation, and that it opted not to send the draft bill to committee — meaning no public feedback was gathered before it was passed. None of the opposition parties supported the bill.

CBC Toronto reached out to the province but did not receive a response in time for publication.

France Gélinas, the NDP MPP for the riding of Nickel Belt, says it takes away the rights of frail elderly people to consent to treatment, a right that all Ontarians have.

"Bill 7 took the rights of free elderly people to give consent and to keep their private health information private," she told CBC Toronto.

"I will never support this. The NDP will never support this. Whether you're young or old, frail or the strongest man on Earth, we should all have the same rights, and now they don't. Bill 7 took those rights away."

France Gélinas, the NDP MPP for the riding of Nickel Belt, says it takes away the rights of frail elderly people to consent to treatment, a right that all Ontarians have. (CBC)

Gélinas says she's at a loss as to why Bill 7 was necessary in the first place.

"I can't believe that we've come to this. I can't believe that we can be so cruel toward elderly people," she said.

"They are human beings like you and I. Why are we treating them like this? I can't stand this. I can't stand it."

Critics of the new law say they will be releasing details about a constitutional challenge — called a Charter Challenge — to Bill 7 on Monday.