Ontario labour ministry investigates job action by workers at Toronto jail

Ontario's Ministry of Labour says it's investigating after employees at the Toronto South Detention Centre walked off the job on Monday following a weekend disturbance in which a number of correctional officers say they were assaulted by inmates.

Janet Deline, a spokesperson for the ministry, said in an email on Tuesday that an inspector went to the jail in Etobicoke, near the Gardiner Expressway and Kipling Avenue, on Monday to investigate the job action.

About 200 employees, mainly correctional officers, had refused to carry out non-essential tasks because of the "attack" on Saturday night. The union that represents the workers says they were back on the job by Monday afternoon.

According to Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), a group of inmates had staged what looked like a fight in a cell, then turned on the officers who they came to intervene. Two officers were punched in the head and had garbage cans thrown at them, the union said.

Those officers suffered concussion-like symptoms and facial scratches, and were taken to hospital before being treated and released.

The refusal to work on Monday stemmed from an alleged assault of correctional workers by inmates, according to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union. (Jasmin Seputis/CBC)

Deline said the ministry was informed about the job action on Monday, but not officially about the alleged assault, and the inspector determined that the job action did not meet the requirements of a work refusal under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

She said that means the work refusal is being investigated as a complaint.

Ministry wants video of alleged assault: union

"Everyone should be able to work in a safe and healthy workplace. The ministry of labour takes workplace violence and workplace harassment very seriously," Deline said.

"The Occupational Health and Safety Act provides workers the right to refuse work that they believe will endanger his or her health and safety. Certain occupations, like correctional workers, have limited rights to refuse work — for example: when the work is a normal condition of their employment, or when the refusal to work would directly endanger the life, health or safety of another person," she added.

"In the event of a work refusal, employers are required by the Act to conduct an investigation."

Deline said if parties in the workplace cannot resolve the issue internally, through a joint health and safety committee, the ministry will then investigate the work refusal.

Jason Groeneveld, president of OPSEU local 5112, said on Monday: 'Assaults on staff are becoming very common.' (Jasmin Seputis/CBC)

The ministry has asked the employer, which is the the Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, to provide a copy of a video and documentation. OPSEU said the video being requested is of the alleged attack and it has until Friday to provide it.

Alleged assault not 'critical injury' incident: ministry

As for the alleged attack itself, Deline said the ministry doesn't consider it a "critical injury" incident.

"Staff went to the hospital and were medically assessed and released the same day. It is our understanding that Toronto Paramedics did not attend the scene," she added.

On Monday, Warren (Smokey) Thomas, president of OPSEU, told CBC Toronto that the jail is understaffed and there are too few staff to deal with too many inmates.

"The real crux of the problem is the government either can't, or won't, hire enough people to staff the place safely," he said." We are trying to sort this out. We are trying to make the place safe."