Ontario government to hike minimum wage to $15 on Jan. 1, sources say

The Ontario government will raise the province's minimum wage to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022, sources have confirmed to CBC News.

Currently, the minimum wage in Ontario is $14.35.

Sources told Radio-Canada the government will also hike the $12.55 minimum wage for workers who serve alcohol and receive tips to $15.

Following these increases, the minimum wage will increase every October according to the inflation rate.

The minimum wage was last increased by 10 cents on Oct. 1.

The Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement official on Tuesday.

Shortly after winning the election in 2018, the Ford government froze the hourly minimum wage at $14, scrapping legislation that would have pushed it to $15 that fall. The freeze stayed in place until October 2020, when an increase of 25 cents per hour took effect.

The sharpest increase in the minimum wage in Ontario's history came in late 2017 and early 2018, as the then-Liberal government of Kathleen Wynne boosted the rate by $2.40 an hour over a period of a few months .

According to the latest Statistics Canada estimate available, from the month of August, around 500,000 employees in Ontario are earning the minimum wage or less.

A 2017 report by the Ontario legislature's Financial Accountability Office estimated there would have been 1.6 million workers in the province earning minimum wage if the rate had been pushed to $15 an hour in 2019.