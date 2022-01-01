Ontario's minimum hourly wage now $15
Premier Doug Ford previously said $15 isn't enough, but ‘it’s a start’
As previously announced, Ontario's minimum hourly wage rose to $15 on New Year's Day.
"Ontario's workers deserve a raise, and today we're delivering one," Premier Doug Ford said in a Saturday news release.
"There's no better way to support hard-working Ontarians right now than raising the minimum wage."
The province's minimum wage last rose by 10 cents on Oct 1. On Nov. 1, Ford announced it would rise again from $14.35 to $15. Similarly, the $12.55 minimum wage for workers receiving tips while serving alcohol has also risen to $15.
As a result, the average person working full-time minimum wage hours can expect to make $1,350 more each year. The increase is expected to impact roughly 760,000 workers' wages.
Still, even Ford admitted it isn't enough.
When he announced the change, a reporter asked Ford if he thought he could survive on $15 per hour. No, the premier acknowledged, but "it's a start."
