Ontario long-term care homes in scathing report could face charges, says Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has launched an investigation that could lead to criminal charges against five long-term care homes rocked by COVID-19.

The investigation comes after the Canadian Armed Forces issued a scathing report on the state of five long-term care facilities in the Greater Toronto Area.

The report includes a stunning list of allegations that the military says may have contributed to large outbreaks experienced at each of the homes.

Military service members, who have been providing assistance at the homes since April 28, say they have observed numerous forms of unhygienic and dangerous behaviour.

The list of allegations includes:

The repeated use of medical equipment between COVID-19 patients and others who had not tested positive, without it being disinfected.

The improper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by staff and doctors.

The housing of COVID-19 patients with residents who had not tested positive.

Staff reusing gloves or not washing hands between resident interactions.

Staff being aggressive with residents during medical procedures.

Residents calling for help with no response for up to two hours.

The presence of insects, including cockroaches and ants.

"Reading those reports was the hardest thing I've done as premier, knowing so much more needs to be done," Ford said Tuesday.

"Until yesterday morning, we didn't know the full extent of what these homes, what these residents, were dealing with."

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces at Residence Yvon-Brunet, a long-term care home in Montreal. The military has been called in to assist facilities in Ontario and Quebec during the pandemic. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

These are the five facilities listed in the report, along with their most recent death tolls attributed to COVID-19.

Orchard Villa in Pickering: 77 deaths (as of Monday).

Altamont Care Community in Scarborough: 52 deaths (as of Monday).

Eatonville in Etobicoke: 42 deaths (as of May 23).

Hawthorne Place in North York: 43 deaths (as of May 23).

Holland Christian Homes Grace Manor in Brampton: 11 deaths (as of Monday).

At Toronto's Hawthorne place, the military observed a "significant deterioration of cleanliness standards," the report says.

"Protocols in place have a near 100 per cent contamination rate for equipment, patients and overall facility."

COVID-19 patients at Eatonville were reportedly allowed to wander throughout the home without restrictions, the report also says. Staff at Eatonville also displayed a "general culture of fear to use supplies because they cost money."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the report "extremely troubling" during his news conference on Tuesday.

WATCH | Trudeau reacts to the military's report on long-term care facilities in Ontario:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the CBC's Tom Parry on Tuesday. 2:11

Nearly 77 per cent of total COVID-19-linked deaths in the province were residents in long-term care homes, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ontario's official death toll grew by 21 on Tuesday and now stands at 2,123. Data compiled directly from regional public health units, however, suggests the toll was at least 2,194 as of Monday evening.

Minister of Long-term Care Merrilee Fullerton said the situation at the five homes in the report has since stabilized, though Ontario is asking the military to extend its assistance mission for another 30 days.

The investigation into the homes will include the province's chief coroner. Ontario also has plans to launch an independent commission into the state of its long-term care system in September, though many health-care groups have called for a more rigorous public inquiry.

Ford has repeatedly called the system "broken" during the coronavirus crisis, though he has not yet shared a detailed plan to address the problems.

Fourteen military members have become sick with COVID-19 while serving at the homes in Ontario, while 22 members have tested positive in Quebec.