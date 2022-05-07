Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decline for 3rd consecutive day

Ontario reported 1,563 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, down from 1,666 hospitalizations reported Friday and 1,676 on Thursday.

A total of 204 people are being treated in intensive care units as a result of COVID-19, a drop from 210 people on Friday.

The province reported 92 people in ICU requiring a ventilator to breathe for them.

Ontario reported another 24 deaths on Saturday, bringing the province's total COVID-linked death toll to 12,962.

Limited laboratory testing confirmed an additional 2,164 cases of COVID-19, up from 2,418 new cases confirmed Friday. The test positivity rate for 14,521 tests completed Friday was 13.1 per cent.