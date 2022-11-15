A day after Ontario's top doctor urges masking, health minister says doing so is a 'personal choice'

Ontario's health minister says it's a personal choice to wear a mask, defending the majority of her Progressive Conservative colleagues who did not wear masks in the legislature Tuesday — including Premier Doug Ford.

That stands in contrast to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore's message to Ontarians on Monday, in which he strongly recommended masking indoors.

Moore made the masking recommendation in a bid to ease pressure on children's hospitals, which are at capacity provincewide due to respiratory illnesses and have had to cancel non-urgent surgeries to deal with the surge of young patients in intensive care, emergency departments and pediatric wards.

Ford said Sunday that Ontarians should wear a mask every time possible.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, however interim NDP Leader Peter Tabuns raised the question of why Ford was unmasked during question period Tuesday.

"Why is the premier not taking leadership and wearing a mask to protect our children?" Tabuns asked.

MPP Paul Calandra responded on Ford's behalf saying the NDP has repeatedly voted against the government's proposals on health care, but not answering the question directly.

"We will continue work hard with the Chief Medical Officer of Health to ensure the health and safety of all the people of the province of Ontario regardless of whether the Leader of the Opposition wants to work with us or not," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, the Ontario Liberals called for masking in schools and on public transit, saying the Premier is "afraid to do what's necessary" even as sick children are "filling ERs to the brim".

"The Chief Medical Officer said 'we're monitoring the situation. If they start cancelling surgeries, we'll do something.'

"Read a paper," Fraser said. "They're cancelling surgeries... Why must we wait again to do what we know is right?"