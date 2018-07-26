An Ontario teacher has been charged with criminal negligence causing death a year after high school student Jeremiah Perry drowned during a field trip to Algonquin Park.

The charge against Nicholas Mills, 54, of Caledon was announced Thursday by Ontario Provincial Police.

Mills had organized the field trip, which was part of the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) reach program, according to Const. Catherine Yarmel, spokesperson for the Killaloe detachment.

The OPP previously said that six adults — two teachers and four outdoor education specialists — had accompanied the students on the trip.

"As the co-ordinator, he was responsible for the design of the Algonquin trip itinerary and he was also the team leader assigned to the Jeremiah Perry group that day," said Yarmel, noting that Mills is not in police custody.

Mills is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Sept. 11.

"We extend our condolence and sympathize with the family at this difficult time," Yarmel said.

C.W. Jefferys student Jeremiah Perry, 15, died in Ontario's Big Trout Lake on July 4, 2017.

Jeremiah, 15, was among 33 students from C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute and Westview Centennial Secondary School in suburban North York who were on a week-long canoe trip when the accident happened in early July 2017.

The students were three days into the trip when Perry slipped under the water while swimming in Big Trout Lake, around 300 kilometres northeast of Toronto. When he didn't resurface, staff called police, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB). His body was found a day later.

Jeremiah's older brother, who also attends C.W. Jefferys, was also on the trip.

That kind of thing shouldn't happen. - Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory offered his condolences to Jeremiah's family while speaking to reporters Thursday. He said the city, province and school board have an "obligation to keep kids safe."

"I went to the funeral for that boy, and I met his family and I stood next to his casket, and it was just one of those things that you said to yourself, 'That kind of thing shouldn't happen,'" Tory said

A third-party review of the TDSB's excursion procedures found that Jeremiah did not pass the school board's mandatory swim test prior to going on the trip, and was not wearing a life-jacket. The country's largest school board also reported that about half the students on the trip had failed the swim test, but were allowed to go anyway.

All students are required to pass a swim test, earmarked by water safety, lap swimming and underwater endurance evaluations, before they can go on such excursions.

Last September, the TDSB put in place new safety measures — including a mandatory second swim test at the trip site. As well, the student, his or her parents and school principal all need to be made aware of the test results, and life-jackets must be worn at all times. "No exceptions," the report said.