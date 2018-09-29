Ontario made the right call in voting out Liberals, interim leader says

The interim leader of Ontario's struggling Liberal party says voters made the "right call" in stripping them of power — and official party status — in the last provincial election.

John Fraser, who was one of only seven Liberals to win a seat in June's vote, told the Ontario Liberal Provincial Council that voters put his party in the "penalty box," but the time has come to rebuild.

Fraser says the party lost sight of its message, leading in part to the devastating loss in the election.

He says members shouldn't blame voters, and should instead focus on rebuilding the party by strengthening its ties to young people.

Fraser says he hopes the Liberals will be an alternative to what he describes as "chaos" brought on by Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government.