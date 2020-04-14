Ontario long-term home workers will not be permitted to work at multiple facilities amid COVID-19

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will issue an emergency order that will prohibit employees from working at multiple long-term care facilities in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Ford, who said long-term care homes are quickly turning into the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus, said at a news conference that the order will take effect Tuesday night.

"We're dealing with a wildfire at our long-term care homes right now," Ford said Tuesday.

Of the province's 626 long-term facilities, 114 are currently reporting infections, representing about 14 per cent of all such homes, the premier said.

Ford said Tuesday that the province will also be launching an action plan Wednesday that would see available resources within Ontario's health system redeployed to homes experiencing outbreaks.

Whereas hospitals in the province have not seen the surges that were feared in terms of numbers of infected patients, long-term care homes are seeing major pressures, Ford said. For that reason, hospital workers will be reallocated to homes where possible to help combat the spread.