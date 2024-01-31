Ontario expands long-term care staff training program to build 'pipeline of talent'

Ontario is extending a program that helps long-term care homes provide clinical placements for nursing and personal support worker students.

The government says the program has already helped 500 long-term care homes provide more than 17,000 placements since 2021, and with new funding of $94.5 million over three years, it aims to support 31,000 more placements by 2027.

Long-Term Care Minister Stan Cho says the program will give students more hands-on clinical training.

"Our government is fixing long-term care by training, hiring and retaining thousands of health care workers to provide high-quality care for residents," Cho said in a news release.

"We're investing in programs that are building a pipeline of talent for the future and giving them more hands-on clinical training so our long-term care residents get the high-quality care they deserve."

The students work under the supervision of preceptors, staff who are trained for that role, and the program also aims to train more than 3,000 new preceptors.

Cho also announced that the government will spend almost $11 million over three years to expand a program that helps students train to become personal support workers on-site in long-term care homes.

The government says so-called living classrooms allow students to learn and apply that knowledge at the same time.