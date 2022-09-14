Ontario hospital patients awaiting long-term care spots can be moved up to 150 km away

The Ontario government says hospital patients awaiting spots in long-term care can be moved to nursing homes not of their choosing up to 150 kilometres away, with charges of $400 per day to take effect in November if they refuse.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra say patients in southern Ontario can be moved up to 70 kilometres away, while those in northern Ontario may be moved up to 150 kilometres away, starting Sept. 21.

The ministers say the policy will only affect patients who are awaiting discharge from a hospital.

They say couples will not be separated and that religious, ethnic and language preferences will be respected.

The regulations announced on Wednesday are part of an effort to free up hospital beds as the health-care system grapples with temporary emergency room closures and a surgical backlog.

The rules stem from legislation that sparked outrage from seniors and advocates and was pushed through without public hearings.

Placement co-ordinators would select long-term care homes within a radius of 70 kilometres from the patient's preferred location. except in the north, where the radius would be 150 kilometres.

Starting Nov. 20, hospitals will charge a standardized daily fee of $400 to patients who no longer require hospital care, but who choose to remain in hospital after being discharged, including alternate-level-of-care patients who have been authorized for admission to a long-term care home.