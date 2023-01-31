Ontario promises not to 'water down' long-term care amid new report on national standards

Ontario's long-term care minister says the province will consider newly-released standards for long-term care homes in the country, but won't "water down" what it's already doing to improve care for residents.

At a press conference Tuesday, Paul Calandra said Ontario has some of the highest standards in the country to begin with, pointing toward its move to provide four hours of daily care by 2025, building or updating nearly 60,000 long-term care beds in Ontario, and having "one of the highest" inspector to home ratios in North America.

"I have no interest in watering down what Ontario is already doing," said Calandra.

Provinces across the country are choosing their next move after the release of a new report on national standards for long-term care home in Canada on Tuesday. While the standards are voluntary, health experts told CBC News they won't do the job unless long-term care homes adopt all of them without exceptions.

The call to review new national standards for long-term care homes in Canada are part of Ottawa's attempt to avoid a repeat of the alarming death tolls in long-term care homes that marked the early phase of the pandemic.

In Ontario, the military was called in in the spring of 2020 to help homes devastated by the virus, noting instances in which members spotted equipment used on both infected and non-infected patients without being disinfected, as well as rotten food, cockroach infestations and a startling disregard for basic cleanliness in some cases.

As of the latest figures provided by the province from Jan. 26, there are 100 Ontario long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. An outbreak is declared when two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents, staff or other visitors in a home are found.

At least 5,251 long-term care residents have died throughout the pandemic, dating back to April 2020.

Calandra and Health Minister Sylvia Jones were at Toronto's Humber River Hospital Tuesday to announce pilot projects at that hospital and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., aimed at helping long-term care residents get faster access to diagnostic tests.

The pilot projects are set to include transportation to appointments and increased access to a nurse navigator who can help co-ordinate services for long-term care residents.