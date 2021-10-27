Ontario aims to add 2,000 more nurses in long-term care sector

Ontario's long-term care minister says the province is putting $100 million toward adding 2,000 more nurses to the sector in the next few years.

Rod Phillips says it will support Ontario's commitment to increasing direct care for long-term care residents to four hours a day, on average.

Phillips says he will introduce legislation Thursday to set long-term care standards.

One of the programs being funded by today's announcement will provide up to $6,000 a year in tuition for personal support workers to become registered practical nurses, and up to $10,000 a year in tuition to registered practical nurses to become registered nurses.

Participants will have to commit to working in long-term care for the same time period as they receive the tuition supports.

As well, the government is aiming to increase access to nursing programs at publicly funded colleges.