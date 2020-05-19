Ontario orders independent commission into long-term care after nearly 1,400 COVID-19-linked deaths

Ontario is launching an independent commission into the province's long-term care system.

Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement released Tuesday that the commission will start in September, and in the meantime the government will be finalizing terms of reference, leadership and timelines.

"An independent, non-partisan commission is the best way to conduct a thorough and expedited review," Fullerton said.

The Ontario Long-Term Care Association, opposition parties and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) have all called for a full public inquiry into the sector.

Nearly 1,400 long-term care residents have died amid COVID-19 outbreaks in the facilities, as well as five staff members.

The number of long-term care homes experiencing an outbreak has grown over the past few weeks, even as the government has imposed more restrictions and implemented widespread testing for the virus.

Ontario has logged outbreaks at 276 long-term care facilities since the beginning of the crisis.

The SEIU, a union representing health-care workers within the long-term care system, has also asked Ontario to temporarily take over the management of six long-term care homes, each of which has recorded dozens of COVID-19-related deaths.

Ontario becomes the first province to announce a wide-scale investigation into its long-term care system as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Quebec, Montreal police and the provincial coroner's office are investigating a facility that recorded more than 31 deaths in less than a month.

Ontario begins 1st stage of economic reopening

Meanwhile, Ontario's education minister is set to give an update Tuesday on the status of schools and child-care centres as some businesses in the province begin to open their doors.

Stephen Lecce's update comes as the province starts the first stage of its economic reopening, giving the green light to retailers, some sports centres, vehicle dealerships and other businesses to resume.

But the province stresses those businesses still have to comply with public health guidelines such as physical distancing as they welcome customers.

The province ordered the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential in mid-March and recently allowed those with street entrances to offer curbside pickup.

Ontario reported 304 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 22,957.