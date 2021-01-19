Hundreds of Ontario health experts demand province abolish for-profit long-term care

With hundreds of Ontario long-term care residents dead and COVID-19 outbreaks continuing to ravage facilities across the province, a group of health experts is pushing the province to abolish for-profit long-term care facilities.

"When you think about for-profit homes, they're by design created to have one thing in mind and that's profits for shareholders. It's not care for our seniors," Dr. Naheed Dosani, palliative physician for the William Osler Health System, said Tuesday on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

"This is a humanitarian crisis."

Dosani is one of more than 215 Ontario doctors and researchers who have joined the Doctors for Justice in Long-Term Care campaign.

Despite repeated assertions from Premier Doug Ford, Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton and other provincial officials that Ontario was building an "iron ring" around its long-term care facilities to protect residents from a second wave of the virus, deaths have continued to mount.

Most recent is the outbreak at Roberta Place Long Term Care Home in Barrie, Ont., where almost every single resident has contracted COVID-19. Genome sequencing has also confirmed that a highly transmissible variant of the virus first detected in the United Kingdom has been found at the home, according to the local public health unit.

The facility was reporting 44 resident deaths as of Monday.

Paramedics transport a resident of Roberta Place long-term care home, in Barrie, Ont., on Jan. 18, 2021. The Canadian Red Cross has been deployed to help manage a major outbreak at the seniors' home. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

After a lull in cases in the summer, Dosani said long-term care homes are still seeing poor infection-control practices and a delayed response to outbreaks.

Most glaringly, he said, the province is seeing 78 per cent more deaths in for-profit homes than in their public counterparts.

"It's not a fluke," Dosani said. "This system was actually built this way. It's built to put profits over people."

Provincial statistics show that when it comes to deaths of Ontarians who had contracted the virus, 3,462 have come from long-term care.

CBC News has emailed Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care asking for comment about the situation. This story will be updated once the ministry responds.

WATCH | Medical professionals demand change in long-term care

Ontario doctors demand action in long-term care homes CBC News Video 5:10 A group of over 200 doctors, researchers and health care professionals have drafted a letter calling on the Ontario Government to end the humanitarian crisis in long-term care. The CBC's Suhanna Meharchand is joined by Dr. Naheed Dosani, one of the founders of the letter to discuss what they hope comes from this call to action. 5:10

The group of doctors is also calling on the province to take the following measures with respect to long-term care:

hire appropriate levels of staff

set a minimum pay standard for front-line workers

ensure at least 70 per cent of staff at every facility are working full time

let family caregivers have access to facilities

work with hospitals to establish partnerships for care

"Until we actually delve deeper at the roots — the systemic underpinnings of what is causing this crisis in long-term care — we will not develop that iron ring," Dosani said. "The solutions and conversations thus far have been way too superficial, and have been band-aid approaches."

An independent commission — Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission — has been looking into how the province handled the deadly spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and has flagged a lack of provincial oversight and uneven management standards.

The commission's interim report on the situation late last year pointed to a provincial decision in the fall of 2018 to end comprehensive inspections and a lack of enforcement when issues are found. It also found that fines and prosecutions are rarely applied to home operators, leaving a lack of urgency to address violations.

Earlier this month, the commission told the province it needed more time to finish its final report because the government itself wasn't providing enough documentation.

The Ontario government rejected the extension request.