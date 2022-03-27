Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the provincial government is beginning construction on a new subway project in Toronto that will cut through the heart of the city.

Ford said the nearly 16 kilometre Ontario Line, with 15 subway stops, is designed to provide relief from overcrowding on Line 1 and is a key part of his government's plan to build transit and highways.

The Ontario Line will begin near Ontario Place in southwest Toronto, travel through the downtown core and end north at the Ontario Science Centre.

The line will connect with 40 other transit routes, including GO train lines, Toronto Transit Commission subway and streetcar stops and a new east-west light rail line that is currently being built.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, along with and Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney and federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, joined Ford at the official ground-breaking ceremony.

The subway line is projected to be operational by 2030, but Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster could not say exactly when the project will be completed.

"It really is what the market can deliver," Verster said.

Mulroney said the government will "do everything we can" to minimize disruption to downtown businesses and communities in Toronto that will be affected by construction.

