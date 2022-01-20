Ontario lifts state of emergency it declared amid Ottawa occupation, border blockade

A state of emergency in Ontario that Premier Doug Ford declared to deal with anti-vaccine mandate blockades was lifted Wednesday evening.

Ford's office said "emergency tools" provided to law enforcement would stay in place for now, however, "as police continue to address ongoing activity on the ground."

"We remain grateful to all front-line officers and first responders that contributed to peacefully resolving the situation in Ottawa, Windsor and in other parts of the province," the statement said.

Ford declared the emergency on Feb. 11, nearly two weeks after the Ottawa protest began.

He pledged at the time to enact orders that would fine people up to $100,000 for blocking critical infrastructure and authorize the removal of licences if people didn't comply.

Ford has said that he intends to make permanent some of the temporary measures he enacted to end the blockades.

But for now, Ford's office said it's revoking the state of emergency. That means the provincial government can no longer enact new orders, but existing orders, including those giving police more power to fine people or revoke licences can remain for at least 14 days after they were enacted, a Ford spokeswoman explained.

The government will need to decide by Saturday whether to extend the police powers.

Ford's office said it was moving to end the emergency declaration in alignment with the federal government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday Ottawa would revoke the Emergencies Act because the crisis in Ottawa and at border crossings has calmed down.

Governments invoked the special powers to help dispel a weeks-long occupation in Ottawa and a lengthy blockade at a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Windsor, Ont., among other protests.

The Ottawa demonstration had largely been cleared as of Monday, while the Ambassador Bridge blockade was dismantled the week before.