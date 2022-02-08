Skip to Main Content
Ford government considering scrapping vehicle licence renewal fees

The provincial government is thinking about doing away with vehicle licence renewal fees in Ontario, a senior government source has confirmed to CBC News.

Current fee is $120 a year for passenger vehicles in southern Ontario

CBC News
The current licence renewal fee is $120 a year for passenger vehicles in southern Ontario, and its revenue brings the province around $1 billion annually. Ontario's annual highways maintenance budget is currently $560 million. (Jim Becksted)

When asked for official comment Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney would only say that the province is "considering a number of options to cut costs for Ontarians."

News of the possible move was first reported by The Toronto Star.

The current licence renewal fee is $120 a year for passenger vehicles in southern Ontario, and its revenue brings the province around $1 billion annually. Ontario's annual highways maintenance budget is currently $560 million. 

The province has allowed people to use expired plate stickers since March of 2020 to avoid having people gather in large groups at Service Ontario locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Ontarians are supposed to renew expired plate stickers before Feb. 28.

