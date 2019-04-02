Ontario's new licence plate slogan will be 'A Place To Grow'
The Ford government will announce in its budget Thursday that "A Place to Grow" will be the new slogan on the licence plates of Ontario drivers, CBC News has learned.
Two sources in the government say the motto will replace "Yours To Discover" on the plates of personal vehicles.
The sources say the government is considering "Open for Business" as the slogan on commercial plates, but would not confirm if the decision has been made.
More to come.