Toronto

The Ford government will announce that "A Place to Grow" will be the new slogan on the licence plates of Ontario drivers, CBC News has learned.

The Ford government plans to replace the 37-year-old "Yours To Discover" slogan on Ontario licence plates, and it's considering changing the slogan on commercial plates to "Open For Business." (Jim Becksted)

Two sources in the government say the motto will replace "Yours To Discover" on the plates of personal vehicles. 

The sources say the government is considering "Open for Business" as the slogan on commercial plates, but would not confirm if the decision has been made.

