Ontario Liberals will vote this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election.

The party has been without a permanent leader since last year, when Steven Del Duca resigned after the 2022 provincial election produced a second dismal result in a row for the Liberals.

The four candidates members will choose from are Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Liberal MP and former provincial cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith and former Liberal MP and current provincial caucus member Ted Hsu.

The leadership race has seen the candidates sign up a record number of members, with more than 100,000 people eligible to vote for the new leader, up from 44,000 and 38,000 in the two previous leadership contests.

Voting takes place largely in person on Saturday and Sunday for Liberal members in ridings across the province, with a small number of members in more remote communities voting by mail.

The ballots are set to be hand counted on Dec. 2, with the results being announced that day at an event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.