The 80,000 members of the Ontario Liberal Party will soon choose their new leader, and the fundamental question they'll be facing is which candidate has the best shot at defeating Premier Doug Ford in the next election.

While the Liberals are still smarting over their second straight election disaster — winning just eight seats in 2022 after clinging on to just seven in 2018 — they are seeing a few signs of hope.

Their party won two summer byelections, including an Ottawa-area riding that hadn't gone Liberal for about 100 years. They out-fundraised the other parties during the July-September period. And they're buoyed by recent polling that suggests Ford and his PCs are bleeding support over the Greenbelt controversy.

It's all got Liberals sensing opportunity, and it's raising the stakes in the leadership campaign.

Dan Moulton, a veteran Liberal strategist who is neutral in the leadership race, says "winnability" is really the bottom line when it comes to choosing who should head the party.

"Liberals are hungry for a winner," said Moulton, a partner with the public affairs form Crestview Strategy. "The decision-making framework of (party) members is about who's going to be best positioned to beat Doug Ford in the next provincial election. It's how they're going to make their choice."

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who previously served one term as a Liberal member of Parliament, is running for the Ontario Liberal leadership. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

The four candidates vying for the leadership are Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Toronto MP Nate Erskine-Smith, Kingston MPP Ted Hsu and Ottawa MP Yasir Naqvi. (A fifth candidate, Toronto MPP Adil Shamji withdrew last month and endorsed Crombie. )

With less than six weeks to go before the leadership vote, the four are travelling the province trying to woo party members — and "winnability" forms a big part of their pitches.

Crombie says people across the province know who she is, and not just those who are Liberal partisans. "I think I brought a spark into this race," she said.

"I think it's very, very important to (party members) that they pick someone who rankles Doug Ford, and they can feel comfortable putting up against Doug Ford, who has a track record of going up against Doug Ford and can win," said Crombie in an interview.

When Liberal campaigners were knocking on doors in the 2022 election campaign, Crombie says they found then-leader Steven Del Duca suffered from a lack of name recognition.

"People didn't know who he was," she said. "Name recognition matters. You're better off if you're not explaining at the door who the leader is."

Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is seeking the Ontario Liberal leadership. He was a provincial cabinet minister from 2013 to 2018. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Crombie's rivals for the leadership have their own pitches on what makes for a leader who can win the next campaign.

Naqvi, who served in three different cabinet posts in Kathleen Wynne's Liberal government before moving to federal politics, agrees that electability is important and says it goes well beyond name recognition.

'Trust and ethics'

"The next election will be fought on trust and ethics," said Naqvi in an interview. "Ontarians are relying on us to elect a Liberal leader who is most trustworthy, who stands in stark contrast to Doug Ford when it comes to issues around trust and ethics and that's what I bring in this race."

If the candidates' self-reported membership figures are to be believed, Naqvi is positioned to be the biggest threat to Crombie. Naqvi's team says it recruited more than 31,000 members ahead of the deadline for eligibility to vote, while Crombie's campaign says it signed up more than 38,000. Neither figure has been officially verified.

Hsu and Erskine-Smith did not announce their recruitment numbers, while the party said 80,000 people had valid memberships at the deadline.

"I'm somebody who believes in working hard and never taking anything for granted," said Naqvi. "The very first nomination that I fought in 2007, I was not the party's preferred candidate. But I was successful because we hustled, we worked hard, we signed up a lot of members and that's exactly what I'm doing in this leadership race."

Nate Erskine-Smith has been the Liberal MP for the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York since 2015. He's running for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

One challenge the Liberal leadership candidates face as they position themselves is the simple math that to win the next election. Their party will need to peel votes and seats away from both sides of the spectrum, from Ford's PCs and the NDP, under its new leader Marit Stiles.

The Liberals equalled the NDP in the 2022 popular vote across the province, with 1.1 million votes, but that translated to just eight seats in contrast to the NDP's 31.

'Can't just be the not-Doug-Ford party'

"I think there are two questions ultimately on the (leadership) ballot," said Erskine-Smith. "The first question is what direction do we want for our party? And the second question is who is best placed to beat Doug Ford?"

Erskine-Smith said the Liberals "can't just be the not-Doug-Ford party," which he believes it was in the 2022 election.

"I don't think we set ourselves apart in a really serious way by articulating the values that we stand for, by delivering and articulating a vision for the province," he said in an interview.

Hsu says his background as a scientist and the fact he has not been involved in party politics his whole adult life give him an advantage in winning the trust of ordinary voters.

Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu is a candidate for leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party. He previously served one term as a member of Parliament. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

"The leader is the face of the party," said Hsu in an interview. "I think that people mistrust politicians, so they're looking for somebody who they can trust."

Hsu says he has faced questions of whether he is "too nice" to take on Ford in a rough and tumble election campaign. "First of all, yes, I can go up against Doug Ford," he said. "But second of all, being nice to people, being somebody who's approachable allows me to win. I attract voters from across the spectrum."

Leadership vote takes place late November

In the previous Liberal leadership race, electability took a back seat to campaign organizing skills. Del Duca locked up the bulk of delegates to the party's March 2020 convention and won on the first ballot by a wide margin.

This time, instead of delegates choosing the leader, the party has switched to a form of one-member one-vote ranked balloting.

Steven Del Duca celebrates his victory at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention in Mississauga on March 7, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Moulton, the Liberal strategist, says the current candidates need to demonstrate to those members they are both electable and authentic. He predicts that those factors will be the overarching themes of the rest of the leadership campaign

"On the measure of electability, Bonnie Crombie is dominating the race," Moulton said in an interview.

"She is drawing the attention of the media and the sitting premier in a way the other candidates haven't been able to. What she needs to do to make the difference between now and the end of November is to demonstrate that she's authentic, and that she has an authentic vision for the province that's true to who she is."

Party members will vote in the leadership race on the weekend of Nov. 25-26. The results will be announced at an event in Toronto on Dec. 2.