Ontario reports fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases daily for seventh straight day

Ontario reported 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which means the province has had a full week of fewer than 100 cases each day.

The number of active cases also continues to decline with another 148 now resolved, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

Elliott said 30 of the province's 34 health units recorded less than 5 cases each. Eighteen in all have reported zero new cases.

Ontario's network of labs processed 28,000 tests on Saturday.