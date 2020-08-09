Ontario reports fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases daily for seventh straight day
Ontario reported 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which means the province has had a full week of fewer than 100 cases each day.
Ontario reported 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which means the province has had a full week of fewer than 100 cases each day.
The number of active cases also continues to decline with another 148 now resolved, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.
Elliott said 30 of the province's 34 health units recorded less than 5 cases each. Eighteen in all have reported zero new cases.
Ontario's network of labs processed 28,000 tests on Saturday.
