Ontario legislature returns from break amid escalating tensions with teachers
Province preparing for 2nd budget after controversial spending package last year
The Ontario legislature returns today after a break that's been dominated by increasing tensions with the province's public school teachers and the unions that represent them.
Contract talks between the Progressive Conservative government and the four major teachers' unions have largely stalled.
Meanwhile, a co-ordinated provincewide strike set for Friday will see about two million students out of class.
In addition to the teachers' issue, the Tories are preparing their second spring budget.
Controversy plagued the rollout of their first spending package last year, which included deep spending cuts — including some that are now at the centre of the teachers' dispute.
The government is also likely to face questions about its controversial move during the winter break to cancel Hamilton's light-rail line.
