Ontario legislature set to resume; housing and economy top provincial priorities
Province to introduce housing legislation Tuesday
Lawmakers are set to return to Ontario's legislature today after taking a break in mid-September.
The province says housing, the economy and health care are the government's top priorities as the session begins.
The province remains gripped by several crises including overwhelmed hospital emergency departments, unrelenting inflation and a housing crunch.
The Progressive Conservative government is set to introduce housing legislation today that will further its goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.
The legislature's resumption also comes after an inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act summoned Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones to testify.
Both Ford and Jones are fighting the summons, saying they'll take the matter to court.
