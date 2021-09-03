Ontario legislature prorogued until after federal election
The Ontario legislature has been prorogued until after the federal election and will return on Oct. 4.
MPPs to return to Queen's Park on Oct. 4
The Ontario legislature has been prorogued until after the federal election.
Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the legislature will return Oct. 4.
Legislators had been on summer break, and were due back Sept. 13.
But Calandra says the federal election has caused too much uncertainty, and the governing Progressive Conservatives want to see how it pans out before finalizing fall legislation.
Canadians will cast their federal ballots on Sept. 20.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?