Ontario MPPs poised to take stand against Quebec's Bill 21

A Liberal member of the Ontario Legislature wants Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives to join him in taking a symbolic stand against the Quebec law that bans public servants from wearing religious attire on the job.

Michael Coteau, an MPP and candidate for the Ontario Liberal leadership, says he intends to put a motion before the province's elected representatives on Thursday afternoon to affirm their support for religious diversity.

It's important for the province's legislators to send a clear message that "Ontario will never pursue a law such as Quebec's Bill 21," Coteau told a news conference on Thursday morning.

The wording of Coteau's proposed motion, however, doesn't specifically mention Quebec's secularism law. Instead, it calls on the legislature to agree that "Ontario and its government shall oppose any law that would seek to restrict or limit the religious freedoms of our citizens."

Motions are not binding, so even if the legislature agrees to Coteau's statement, nothing stops this or any future government from introducing a bill that is identical to Quebec's legislation.

Don Valley East MPP Michael Coteau is running for the Ontario Liberal leadership. (Mike Crawley/CBC)

PC members will support the motion, the government's house leader Paul Calandra told reporters at Queen's Park.

A senior government official described the motion as "benign" and said Ford's team has contacted the office of Quebec Premier François Legault to advise him that the PCs will vote in favour.

Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec government brought in the bill, which took effect in June, banning teachers and other provincial public employees from displaying any religious symbols at work, including hijabs, turbans and crucifixes.

NDP's Andrea Horwath, the official opposition leader, said her party will also support the motion, but she criticized it for failing to name the Quebec legislation and condemn it explicitly.

Coteau denied that he is asking Ontario politicians to interfere in Quebec's business.

"Fighting any form of discrimination is everyone's business, not just Quebec's," Coteau said. "I think it's our duty as MPPs to take positions on issues like this."

Several city councils outside Quebec have passed motions condemning Bill 21. No provincial legislature has passed a similar motion, although Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister spoke out against the legislation this summer.