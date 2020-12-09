Skip to Main Content
Ontario legislature adjourns until February, 2 days earlier than scheduled

The Ontario legislature has adjourned two days earlier than scheduled and is not expected to sit again until February.
MPPs rose for their break on Tuesday evening after the government put forward a motion to adjourn in the afternoon. 

The legislature is scheduled to return Feb. 16, one day after Family Day.

The Ford government moved to have the house adjourn two days before it was scheduled to rise on Thursday. However, the legislature did sit for a number of days over the summer when it is not normally scheduled.

