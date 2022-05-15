How to watch the 2022 Ontario leaders' debate

The four major party leaders are set to debate for the second and final time Monday before Ontarians head to the polls on June 2.

The broadcast debate is set to run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. ET and will be hosted at TVO's headquarters in Toronto.

Participants include: Doug Ford, Andrea Horwath, Steven Del Duca and Mike Schreiner.

How to watch or listen:

Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa will be on right after the debate and will bring you analysis of what transpired on stage.

The debate will be moderated by journalists Steve Paikin, of TVO, and Althia Raj, of the Toronto Star. Both will pose questions, some of which are based on input from Ontario voters, and there will be a chance for the candidates to question one another as well.

The debate is open to all major party leaders running candidates in all Ontario ridings that currently have an elected MPP sitting in the provincial legislature.