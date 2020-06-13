Ontario to allow larger groups at wedding, funeral ceremonies

Ontario is allowing larger groups at wedding and funeral ceremonies, as the province says they recognize "the importance of being with loved ones during the moments that matter most."

In a news release Saturday, the province announced that indoor wedding and funeral venues are allowed to operate at a maximum of 30 per cent capacity. Outdoor ceremonies will be limited to 50 attendees.

The new measures, that went into effect on Friday, only apply to ceremonies. Receptions will still be limited to the 10-person restriction put in place this week, when the province increased the limit on gatherings from five.

"As we loosen these measures, I strongly urge everyone to remain careful and cautious as we are all still at risk," said Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott, in the release.

The province said proper health and safety advice needs to be followed in all instances, including physical distancing from those who are not in the same household or in their established 10-person social circle, a new measure put in place on Friday by the provincial government. You can read more about it here.

New cases consistently declining

Ontario reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the lowest number of new cases on any day since March 28.

The 0.6 per cent increase brings the total number of cases in the province to 31,726, with 82.5 per cent of those classified as resolved.

The five-day rolling average of new daily cases — a measure that helps smooth peaks and valleys in data — has been in consistent decline since June 4.

Twenty-eight of Ontario's 34 public health units reported five or fewer new cases, and 17 of those reported no new cases at all; 90 of today's new cases are in Toronto. The Greater Toronto Area accounts for about 75 per cent of all current active cases.