Man, 32, dies following incident involving changing a tire
A 32-year-old man is dead following an incident involving changing a tire, Ontario Provincial Police say.
OPP, Ontario labour ministry investigating Caledon incident
A 32-year-old man is dead following an incident involving changing a tire, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Paramedics say it happened In Caledon, near King Street and Airport Road, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Const. Joe Brisebois says both Caledon OPP and Ontario's Ministry of Labour are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.