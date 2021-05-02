Skip to Main Content
Man, 32, dies following incident involving changing a tire

A 32-year-old man is dead following an incident involving changing a tire, Ontario Provincial Police say. 

OPP, Ontario labour ministry investigating Caledon incident

Paramedics say a 32-year-old man is dead following an incident in Caledon, near King Street and Airport Road, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.  (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Paramedics say it happened In Caledon, near King Street and Airport Road, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. 

Const. Joe Brisebois says both Caledon OPP and Ontario's Ministry of Labour are investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

 

