Ontario's labour minister expected to make announcement

Ontario Labour Minister Laurie Scott is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday in Toronto.

Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock, is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. in the Ontario Room on the 2nd floor of Macdonald Block at 900 Bay St.

Business groups in the province have been calling on the Doug Ford government to repeal labour reforms introduced by the previous Liberal government late last year.

CBC Toronto will live stream the announcement starting at 10 a.m.

The labour ministry has not said what Scott will speak about.