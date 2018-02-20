Kids in poorer areas of Ontario face greater risk of getting hit by cars, study suggests

A new study suggests children in poorer areas of Ontario face a greater risk of getting hit by vehicles than those in wealthier areas.

The study — conducted by researchers at Sick Kids hospital, York University and ICES, formerly known as the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences — examined data on emergency department visits related to kids hit by cars from 2008 to 2015.

Overall, it found the number of ER visits for that type of incident decreased by 18 per cent over those seven years.

But while kids in high-income areas saw the number of visits drop by 22 per cent, those in low-income neighbourhoods saw an increase of 14 per cent.

The study's authors say that means children in the highest-income areas had a rate of ER visits due to getting hit by vehicles that was 48 per cent lower than those in the lowest-income areas.

They say the findings highlight potential strategies to reduce vehicle-pedestrian collision rates in poorer areas by slowing traffic through speed bumps, road narrowing or placing fixed objects in the middle of streets.