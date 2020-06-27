Ontario reports 160 new COVID-19 cases, with record high number of tests done Friday

Ontario reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and processed a record high of 33,492 tests on Friday, the health ministry says.

Ontario reported eight additional deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total of number of people who have died to 2,652 people.

A CBC News count based on data provided directly by public health units, however, puts the death toll at 2,692.

The province's daily number has remained below 200 all but two days in the past two weeks.

The five-day rolling average of new daily cases, a measure that smoothes peaks and valleys in data, has been on the decline in the last week.



The new cases represent a 0.5 per cent increase from Friday. Saturday's daily case count is slightly higher than the five-day rolling average of 153.

The province reports that 252 people are in hospital, 54 of which are in intensive care. Of those, 35 people are on a ventilator.

The record high testing number, reported on Saturday, is about 2,700 tests more than the previous record, which was reported on Friday.



Ontario still has 33,759 tests under investigation.Province extends emergency orders

The new case numbers come as Ontario extends its emergency orders to July 10.

The orders, which were set to expire on June 30, allow healthcare providers and public health units to redeploy staff. However, the province has removed some restrictions around indoor sports and recreation facilities to allow people to train and exercise.

The province had already extended its declaration of emergency until July 15.

Ford has said he is hopeful that will be the last extension of the emergency declaration.

Today, Ontario is reporting 160 new cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>, a 0.5% increase. Yesterday, the province processed a record-setting number of tests at 33,492. As a result, our positivity rate remains at all-time lows. —@celliottability

Many of the emergency orders made under the state of emergency are expected to continue even after July 15, including bans on large gatherings.

After the state of emergency expires, the province won't be able to make new emergency orders, amend them, or re-enact old ones, but it can extend existing ones.

Another 178 cases have been resolved

Ontario has now seen a total of 34,476 infections of the novel coronavirus since late January.

Of those, nearly 87 per cent of cases are resolved. Another 178 cases were marked resolved on Saturday.