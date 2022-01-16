Ontario reports 3,595 hospitalizations on Sunday, 40 new deaths

Ontario reported 3,595 hospitalizations on Sunday, although not all hospitals report numbers on the weekend.

There are currently 579 people in intensive care units (ICUs) across the province, an increase of 21 people from Saturday. Of those people, 340 require a ventilator in order to breathe — up by 21 people from Saturday.

The province reported 40 new deaths on Sunday, the same number of new deaths as reported on Saturday.

The province also reported at least 10,450 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, however that number is not a reliable indicator of the spread of the virus given restricted testing access.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 52,676.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 22.7 per cent.

Active cases: 94,408.

Deaths: 40, pushing the official toll to 10,605.

Vaccinations: 117,452, bringing the total doses administered to date up to 29,455,129. Currently, 91.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 88.7 per cent have received two doses.