Ontario investigates if new COVID-19 case is evidence of community spread

Ontario health officials say they are investigating whether one of the province's newest cases of COVID-19 is evidence of community spread.

The recent case is a man from Sudbury, Ont., who attended the Prospectors and Developers Association in Canada Convention on March 2 and 3 in Toronto. The event attracts about 25,000 attendees from more than 130 countries, according to organizers.

The man in his 50s contracted the virus and is at home in self-isolation. Officials have not said if he had recently travelled internationally.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott says public health officials are investigating the case, but can't confirm at this point if he contracted the virus through community spread.

"Our recommendation is to consider attendance at this conference as a potential risk of exposure," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

"We are advising those in the area to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days subsequent to returning from that conference. If they develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they need to be assessed and most likely to be tested," Sutcliffe added.

Premier Ford and Prime Minister Trudeau attended

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau departs after participating in an armchair discussion as part of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both attended the prominent mining conference on one of the same days as the new patient.

The Ontario government says Premier Doug Ford is in good health and not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms after attending the conference.

A spokesperson for Ford said Sudbury health officials have not yet contacted the premier during their case tracking process.

"Premier Ford is in good health and has experienced none of the symptoms related to COVID-19," said spokesperson Ivana Yelich in an email.

The new patient brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 41.