Ontario's Finance Minister Vic Fedeli is promising to reveal the "true state" of the province's budget on Friday morning, in a breakfast-time speech on Bay Street.

Fedeli will announce the findings of an inquiry into the previous Liberal government's accounting practices. He and Premier Doug Ford are dropping strong hints that the province's current deficit is much bigger than the Liberals claimed.

"They were not just cooking the books, they were frying the books," Ford quipped this week. "You'll be floored, that's all I can tell you right now."

"The breakfast will either give you a dose of reality or make you feel ill," Fedeli told reporters at Queen's Park on Thursday. "We're going to talk a lot about restoring trust and accountability and we'll talk about the state of the finances in the province of Ontario, the true state of the finances."

The Ford government has also ordered what it calls a line-by-line audit of spending during the Liberals' years in power. It is due to be handed to the government on Friday.

The public accounts, which reveal how much the province actually spent in 2017-18, must be made public by Sept. 27.

Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk accused the previous Liberal government of low-balling its 2018-19 budget deficit by $5 billion. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

NDP leader Andrea Horwath says she's worried about what the Ford government will do with the findings.

"I believe all of these things are the evidence the government is going to use to cut and privatize public services." Horwath told reporters at Queen's Park on Thursday.

The province's auditor general has already accused the previous Liberal government of low-balling its 2018-19 budget deficit by billions of dollars.

Bonnie Lysyk said in a report filed six weeks before election day that correct accounting protocols would put the deficit at $10.7 billion, not the $5.7 billion shortfall in the budget tabled in March by then-minister of finance, Charles Sousa.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she fears the Ford government will use the report from an inquiry into the province's finances as evidence of the need for cuts and privatization. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

The auditor said the Liberals failed to properly account for two big-ticket budget items:

The Fair Hydro Plan, long-term debt financing that is currently keeping hydro bills about 17 per cent lower than previously projected. The Liberals did not count the borrowing against the province's books, but put the financial burden on Ontario Power Generation. The auditor said a $2.4 billion annual cost was being hidden from the balance sheet.

Two provincial pension funds, which the Wynne government counted as assets. The result, said the auditor, was understating this year's deficit by about $2.6 billion.

Ford first promised the inquiry during the election campaign. Fedeli is pledging to release the report in full, but he has not said precisely when.

The PCs have promised to eliminate the deficit, but they have been vague about the timeline and the means.

The Liberals ran nine straight years of deficits starting in 2008, tabled a balanced budget in 2017, then returned to the red for 2018-19.



