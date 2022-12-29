This Ontario town is encased in ice more than a week after major snow storm
Towns in Fort Erie and Port Colborne were hit with a massive blizzard last weekend, leaving one strip of homes on Crystal Beach encased in a layer of ice.
Lakefront homes on Crystal Beach were most impacted by massive waves
Crystal Beach was one of several shoreline communities in Lake Erie that was flooded due to frigid, two-meter tall waves. Houses directly on the lakefront were seemingly most affected, protecting structures behind.
Crystal Beach was one of several shoreline communities in Lake Erie that was flooded due to frigid, two-meter tall waves. Houses directly on the lakefront were seemingly most affected, protecting structures behind.
Here's a look at Crystal Beach after the storms.
