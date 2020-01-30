Ontario to spend extra $1.6B stabilizing hydro rates, minister says
Ford government has promised to hold price increases to the rate of inflation
Ontario will spend $1.6 billion more this fiscal year to stabilize increasing hydro rates for customers across the province.
Finance Minister Rod Phillips says the government will exceed the $4 billion it has previously budgeted to keep prices stable — bringing the total spend to $5.6 billion.
He made the announcement Thursday as Premier Doug Ford's government provided a quarterly update on its finances.
The provincial government said last March it would continue to subsidize hydro rates and hold any increases to the rate of inflation.
NEW: The Ford government reveals it is spending an extra $1.56 billion this year to subsidize electricity rates. That brings the total subsidy to about $5.6 billion. Finance Minister <a href="https://twitter.com/RodPhillips01?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RodPhillips01</a> says the extra subsidy will not bring rates down immediately. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/yivozxnUBh">pic.twitter.com/yivozxnUBh</a>—@CBCQueensPark
Last fall, rates increased by about 1.8 per cent, or $1.99 for a typical residential customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours per month.
Phillips says the government will pay for the increased subsidies with new revenues thanks to strong job growth and home sales.
