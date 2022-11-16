Ontario's municipal affairs minister to make announcement on 'crisis' of housing supply
Minister Steve Clark to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET
Ontario's minister of municipal affairs and housing is set to make an announcement on the province's housing supply "crisis" this afternoon.
Steve Clark will introduce legislation at 1 p.m. ET before speaking to the media at Queen's Park at 1:30 p.m., his office says.
CBC News will carry the announcement live. You can watch it in this story.
Earlier this month, the Ontario government announced a 30-day consultation on removing approximately 2,995 hectares across 10 municipalities from the Greenbelt, which was created in 2005 to permanently protect agricultural and environmentally sensitive lands in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area from development.
Put together, the newly approved urban land would be larger in size than Vancouver or Etobicoke.
Peel Region, York, and Halton all recently had their urban boundaries expanded as part of the municipalities official plan updates, which required provincial approval. The province also recently ordered an expansion in Hamilton.
The government has said the move will facilitate the building of at least 50,000 homes, and that the plan is to add more land elsewhere to the Greenbelt than is being taken out.
The lands considered for removal were chosen because they have the potential for homes to be built in the near future and because they are adjacent to existing urban areas, the government of Premier Doug Ford has said.
