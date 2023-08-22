Ontario housing minister's chief of staff resigns following Greenbelt controversy

Housing Minister Steve Clark's chief of staff has resigned after he was singled out by the Ontario auditor general for playing a key role in the province's controversial Greenbelt land swap.

The Premier's office confirmed Ryan Amato's resignation in a statement Tuesday, saying it was accepted "effective immediately."

The resignation comes less than two weeks after Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk found the government's process for choosing sites to remove from protected Greenbelt and open up for housing was influenced by a small group of well-connected developers with access to Amato.

The report said that of the 15 sites ultimately removed from the Greenbelt, 14 were brought to the process by Amato, and the majority were chosen after specific suggestions from developers to Amato.

Lysyk said the process "cannot be described as a standard or defensible."

More to come.