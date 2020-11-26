Skip to Main Content
Half of Ontario hospitals in poor state of repair, accountability office says
Toronto·New

A new report finds that almost half of Ontario's hospitals are in a poor state of repair.

FAO pegs cost of repairing province's infrastructure at $64.5 billion over next 10 years

The Canadian Press ·
The province's financial accountability office has found almost half of Ontario's hospitals are in a poor state of repair. (Shutterstock)

That's far worse than the situation involving roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

The Financial Accountability Office estimates the province owns infrastructure worth about a quarter of a trillion dollars.

Overall, it says about one third is in poor repair.

Remedying the situation won't come cheap.

